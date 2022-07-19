Shortened office hours on cards

To save electricity considering the price hike of fuels globally due to the Russia-Ukraine War, the government is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office for the government officials and employees.

A proposal has been made following the recent directives of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued for reducing use of electricity. The proposal would be placed before the Prime Minister soon for her approval to implement the decision, so that use of electricity can be reduced in the government offices.

While talking to reporters of different media at his Secretariat office on Monday, State

Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain made the disclosure.

He said the government is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office to save electricity following the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office on reducing use of electricity.

According to the junior minister, the government has already decided to stop production of all the diesel-run power plants - which provide some 2.79 percent of the country's electricity - currently in operation across the country until further notice.

On Monday, the government has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

Farhad said that the office hours can be reduced. At the same time, home office or virtual office system can also be introduced again like the period of Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are planning to use offices only for a limited period. Only those offices, which are most urgent, would be kept open for the period. A proposal has been prepared. Everything would be finalized following the consent of the Prime Minister. We will consult it with the PM within a week to finalize the issue. We will do what would be better," he said while talking to journalists.












