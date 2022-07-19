Child diarrhoea patients increase in hospitals

Ten-month-old baby Tamanna's limp body lies on the hospital bed unable to move due to dehydration and physical weakness. The child's mother came to the hospital on Saturday with her daughter who had been ill for six days.

She said, "First my baby got fever, which was followed by loose motion and vomiting. She had been admitted to the hospital on Saturday, so far the vomiting has only stopped but diarrhoea has not improved. The doctor says saline will fix her."

Another mother came from Savar with her child Saimon to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). She said, "I admitted him to the hospital four days ago. His physical condition has improved slightly and then worsen again. Usually the frequency of his diarrhoea decreases slightly at night and increase again in the morning."

When asked whether the child's physical condition has improved after coming to the hospital, she said, "I still don't understand the improvement. The boy's eyes are sunken, he is losing weight very fast and he is crying all the time."

Not only Tamanna and Saimon, hundreds of such children are suffering from diarrhoea and are being treated in the icddr,b. More than three hundred patients with diarrhoea of different ages have been admitted.

The entire country, including the capital, is suffering from a heat wave. In this situation, thirsty people tried to quench their thirst wherever they could get water. In that case, it is not seen to a large extent whether the water he/she is drinking is pure or not. As a result, people are suffering from diarrhoea.

The icddr,b is one of the trusted centres for diarrhoea patients. They said that due to the heat wave, the number of diarrhoea patients has increased in the last few days. Most of the patients coming to the hospital are children.

Experts said diarrhoea is a waterborne disease. This disease is caused by drinking contaminated water. Three or more loose motions in a day is considered as Diarrhoea. The problem becomes serious when it happens during hot weather. Especially children and adolescents are more prone to this disease.

In most cases, tap water in cities is contaminated by coming in contact with septic tanks or sewage lines. Unhygienic living, defecation anywhere including near water sources, improper hand washing, unhygienic food storage and frequent load shedding, consumption of rotting refrigerated food in shops, restaurants or at home are considered to be one of the causes of diarrhoea.

Sazzajul Houque, Clinical Fellow of icddr,b, said, "The number of patients will increase in the coming days because whenever the summer starts, the outbreak of this disease starts to increase. We are trying to provide the best possible service to all patients. During the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the number of patients with diarrhoea was slightly less, but now the number of patients has started to increase again."

"Children make up the majority of the hospital admissions because they get weak very quickly and need hospitalisation. And since they can't talk about their illness like adults, their condition quickly deteriorate. That's why parents should always be aware," he added.

Dr Md Iqbal Hossain, Senior Scientist of icddr,b, said, "Diarrhoea is common in all ages during summer time. Everyone is naturally thirsty because of the heat wave which makes him/her want to drink wherever he/she can find it. But we need fresh water and we don't get that water always, that's why we often have to drink contaminated water from roadside shops."

"We are giving oral saline to those in hospital who need it. This is the best treatment for diarrhoea patients. If it is given, the dehydration of the patient will be stopped. If a patient can be fed oral saline at home, then there is no need to bring the patient to the hospital," he added.

Dr Iqbal further said, "Another thing is that we all don't have a freezer at home, after preparing the food we keep it outside for quite some time. But in this summer, like in winter, food does not stay good for long. That is why even if there is a small amount of bacteria in the food; it multiplies fast in this heat wave. And this micro-organisms called salmonella excretes in the food, which causes diarrhoea."

Regarding what to do, he said, "When diarrhoea occurs, a lot of water and salt leave the body. But in many cases people do not take it seriously. But its treatment is very easy. Every time there is loose motion, a saline should be mixed with 500 ml of clean water. If this is continued, the patient will recover immediately. There will be no need to bring him to the hospital."











