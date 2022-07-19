Verdict on OC Pradeep case on July 27

CHATTOGRAM July 18: The Chattogram Court

fixed the date of judgement of sacked Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das, and his wife Chumki Karan on July 27 in an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) case filed over amassing illegal wealth.

The arguments of the case have been completed in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid on Monday. On conclusion of the arguments, Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid has fixed the date of judgement on July 27.

The trial of the case started with the framing of charges in the court of Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.

The court had started to hear arguments of Pradeep, the main accused in the shooting death of retired army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, on April 4. The court heard Chumki's arguments earlier on February 17.

Earlier, a Cox's Bazar court had sentenced two ex-police personnel - former Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali - to death for the murder of Maj Sinha Md Rashed Khan on January 31.

In July 2020, officers of the law in Cox's Bazar shot and killed retired army officer Sinha in an egregious abuse of their authority, sparking a public outcry.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the Prime Minister. Sinha had gone into early retirement to pursue his personal interests.

Chumki surrendered to the court of Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid who had rejected the bail petition and sent her to jail on May 23.

The court indicted Pradeep and his wife in the ACC case for illegally amassing wealth in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue arrest warrant against Chumki, a fugitive.

Earlier on September 1, the court formally accepted the charges against the couple submitted by the national anti-graft agency.

Earlier, the Chattogram Court recorded testimonies of several witnesses against Chumki Karan, wife of Pradeep Kumar Das, an accused of murdering retired Major Sinha for amassing wealth illegally on March 6.

The trial of Pradeep and his wife Chumki, began in a Chattogram Court on December 15 in a case filed against them by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 ordered to attach the properties of Pradeep Kumar and his wife worth of Tk 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.

On August 23 in 2020, the ACC filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources. Mohammad Riaz Uddin, Deputy Director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.

According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against Pradeep started in 2018. On April 20 in 2019, Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statements of their assets. In June the same year, Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements.

Following submission of their wealth statements, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore. Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020. Maj Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31 in 2020. Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5 in 2020.

