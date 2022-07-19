Polls won't be participatory if BNP boycotts: CEC

On the second day of the dialogue with the Election Commission (EC), 3 of the 4 political parties proposed to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the national elections.

Bangladesh Islamic Front, Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote, Khelafat Majlish and Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party discussed with the Election Commission on Monday. Among them, Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote proposed to form a 'National Council' with the registered political parties, while the remaining three parties proposed to stop the use of EVMs in elections.

While talking to political parties at Agargaon's EC building Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, according to the date of the first meeting of the present government, the election should be held at the end of December 2023 or the first week of January 2024. But the confrontation between Awami League and BNP has created a national crisis.

CEC said, "A large portion of our political parties has made a clear declaration that they will not come to the polls. We want elections to be held with the participation of all parties, we are not expect any drama should be staged in the name of elections."

Calling on the two parties to sit in dialogue, CEC said, "If BNP thinks after our resignation they can vote under a neutral government by reconciling with Awami League, then we are ready to resign."

"If BNP does not participate in the election, the election will not be participatory," said Awal and added, "BNP can solve this problem by discussing with the ruling party. Then it will be possible to hold participatory elections in the country."

CEC said we have no choice but to establish a representative government. A dilemma has arisen in the political arena regarding the participation of the two parties."

"We want a beautiful parliament and government to be formed," CEC added.

Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party has given 20 proposals, including the conduct of the National Assembly elections under the supervision of the independent monitoring government during the election period. These proposals signed by the party's General Secretary Saiful Haque. Meanwhile, 10 representatives of the party participated in the dialogue with the Election Commission.

Their other recommendations included, the Ministries of Home Affairs, Public Administration, Finance, Information and Local Government should be managed under the direct control of the Election Commission until the election process is over.

To increase the number of reserved seats in the National Assembly to 64 on the basis of districts for a certain period and to elect women parliamentarians in these seats through direct voting.

The Khilafat Majlis made seven demands, including keeping everything under the Election Commission from the announcement of the election schedule to the announcement of the results.

The party said that various ministries and field level administrations related to the elections, including the public administration, home, information and law ministries, who will conduct the election activities, should be under the EC.

Bangladesh Islami Front Chairman Maulana MA Mannan and other leaders participated in the dialogue with EC.

In the dialogue, Bangladesh Islami Front leaders said, "It already proved, fair elections cannot possible under any unelected government. For this, we made nine demands, including the formation of an independent and impartial election commission."









