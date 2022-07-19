Fresh area-based load-shedding begins today  





* Load-shedding not to exceed half an hour at a stretch

* No import of gas as price skyrockets l Although fuel price drops in world market

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister speaks at a view exchange meeting with the top officials of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources at Prime Minister's Office in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

of the utility agencies also attended the meeting.

He said the diesel-run power plants will remain closed until further notice to save petroleum fuels while the shopping malls and markets will have to be closed by 8:00pm.

"In a bid to tackle the ongoing fuel and power crisis, the government has decided to go for daily 2-hour area-based load-shedding across the country and keep the petrol pumps closed one day in a week from Tuesday," he said while sharing the government decision with the media at the PMO on Monday noon.

"But in each spell, no load shedding will continue for more than half an hour," Tawfiq said adding that the power distribution entities will conduct the load shedding under a schedule and make it public through its website or announcement everyday thus the consumers will get time to make necessary changes in their routine in their own way without any disturbance.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi said the power distribution entities will conduct the load shedding under a schedule so that the people get time to take preparation for it and do not feel any disturbance.

But in each spell, no load shedding will continue for more than half an hour, he further said.

He said some options like keeping petrol pumps closed one day a week, rescheduling of government office hours, virtual meetings instead of those requiring physical presence were discussed at the meeting but has not yet been finalised.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at a separate media briefing at the Secretariat said that the hour-long load shedding will be carried out initially for about a week. If that is not sufficient, the government will increase the duration of the load shedding.

The State Minister also said the government will not buy gas from international market as prices have skyrocketed.

Ten percent diesel is used in the power sector and the rest is used in the transport sector, he said, adding that by closing down the diesel-run power plants the government will be able to save sizeable resources.

"From today, production at diesel-run power plants will be stopped. As a result, there will be 1,000 MW less electricity produced. Following this, load shedding will increase across the country periodically. Load shedding will occur for one hour throughout the country periodically," Nasrul Hamid said.

"We also have a gas crisis. Due to this reason as well, electricity generation has decreased," he said.

Meanwhile, the fuel price in the international market has dropped in the last three days. The latest average crude oil price in the international market is below US$100 for each barrel (about 159 litres). This was over $115 last month. Similarly, the diesel price was $171 on average last month, which is now below $140.

"The total electricity generation will decline by 1,500 to 2,000 MW. When the power outage will occur and in which areas, we will inform in advance," he added.

When asked about petrol pumps, he replied, "A final decision on the closure of petrol pumps is yet to be taken. We will discuss the issue. The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned, including the fuel station owners."

He added that if the decision is taken, they will give the details on how long or how many days the petrol pumps would remain closed.

At another high-level meeting on July 7, the participants recommended setting thermostats at 25 degrees Celsius at every government office, reducing use of air conditioners at religious establishments, and wrapping up social events like weddings by 7:00pm to reduce power consumption.

About 44 per cent of the fuel is consumed by the power sector and 40 per cent is used by the transport sector, according to the BPC. Another nine per cent is used in the agriculture sector and four per cent in the industries.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the country consumed a total of 44.8 lakh tonnes of diesel, 43.5 lakh tonnes of furnace oil, 3.7 lakh tonnes of petrol, 2.9 lakh tonnes of octane, and 2.3 lakh tonnes of jet fuel, etc, according to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.









* Daily 2-hour power cut* Load-shedding not to exceed half an hour at a stretch* No import of gas as price skyrockets l Although fuel price drops in world marketThe country is set to experience an unprecedented 2-hour area-based load-shedding from Tuesday but it will continue not more than half an hour at a stretch, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said.The Adviser made this discloser on Monday after a high level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, all headsof the utility agencies also attended the meeting.He said the diesel-run power plants will remain closed until further notice to save petroleum fuels while the shopping malls and markets will have to be closed by 8:00pm."In a bid to tackle the ongoing fuel and power crisis, the government has decided to go for daily 2-hour area-based load-shedding across the country and keep the petrol pumps closed one day in a week from Tuesday," he said while sharing the government decision with the media at the PMO on Monday noon."But in each spell, no load shedding will continue for more than half an hour," Tawfiq said adding that the power distribution entities will conduct the load shedding under a schedule and make it public through its website or announcement everyday thus the consumers will get time to make necessary changes in their routine in their own way without any disturbance.Tawfiq-e-Elahi said the power distribution entities will conduct the load shedding under a schedule so that the people get time to take preparation for it and do not feel any disturbance.But in each spell, no load shedding will continue for more than half an hour, he further said.He said some options like keeping petrol pumps closed one day a week, rescheduling of government office hours, virtual meetings instead of those requiring physical presence were discussed at the meeting but has not yet been finalised.Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at a separate media briefing at the Secretariat said that the hour-long load shedding will be carried out initially for about a week. If that is not sufficient, the government will increase the duration of the load shedding.The State Minister also said the government will not buy gas from international market as prices have skyrocketed.Ten percent diesel is used in the power sector and the rest is used in the transport sector, he said, adding that by closing down the diesel-run power plants the government will be able to save sizeable resources."From today, production at diesel-run power plants will be stopped. As a result, there will be 1,000 MW less electricity produced. Following this, load shedding will increase across the country periodically. Load shedding will occur for one hour throughout the country periodically," Nasrul Hamid said."We also have a gas crisis. Due to this reason as well, electricity generation has decreased," he said.Meanwhile, the fuel price in the international market has dropped in the last three days. The latest average crude oil price in the international market is below US$100 for each barrel (about 159 litres). This was over $115 last month. Similarly, the diesel price was $171 on average last month, which is now below $140."The total electricity generation will decline by 1,500 to 2,000 MW. When the power outage will occur and in which areas, we will inform in advance," he added.When asked about petrol pumps, he replied, "A final decision on the closure of petrol pumps is yet to be taken. We will discuss the issue. The decision will be taken in consultation with the concerned, including the fuel station owners."He added that if the decision is taken, they will give the details on how long or how many days the petrol pumps would remain closed.At another high-level meeting on July 7, the participants recommended setting thermostats at 25 degrees Celsius at every government office, reducing use of air conditioners at religious establishments, and wrapping up social events like weddings by 7:00pm to reduce power consumption.About 44 per cent of the fuel is consumed by the power sector and 40 per cent is used by the transport sector, according to the BPC. Another nine per cent is used in the agriculture sector and four per cent in the industries.In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the country consumed a total of 44.8 lakh tonnes of diesel, 43.5 lakh tonnes of furnace oil, 3.7 lakh tonnes of petrol, 2.9 lakh tonnes of octane, and 2.3 lakh tonnes of jet fuel, etc, according to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.