Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:18 AM
66 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Sixty-six more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Monday morning amid a rise in the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 44 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, it said.
As many as 234 dengue patients, including 177 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Sunday, this year's death toll from the viral infection rose to three with death of two more patients deaths from Cox's Bazar. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.    -UNB



