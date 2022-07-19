Six killed, 24 injured in road accidents

Six people died and more than 24 others were injured in separate accidents across the country on Monday.

In Habiganj, four people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and microbus at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said a bus collided head-on with a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dargagate area around 2:30pm, leaving four dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured are receiving treatment at Habiganj Sadar Hospital, said Shayestaganj Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Saleh Ahmed.

In Munshiganj, a college student was killed and three others were injured after a bus hit a parked auto-rickshaw in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila on Monday morning.

Son of Gabinda Das, deceased Utpal Das, 17, was the second-year student of local Ichhapura Degree College.

According to sources, the bus hit the auto-rickshaw carrying some people, including Utpal, when the vehicle was parked in Singair Tek Nimtola area at about 8:30am.

Utpal died on the spot and three other injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Sirajdikhan Police Station OC AKM Mizanul Haque.

In Pabna, a man was killed in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district on Monday. The deceased was the auto-rickshaw driver Mehedi Hasan Mithu.

Police said a private car collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dashuriya-Kushtia highway in Joynagar area at around 6:30am, leaving six people injured.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where Mithu was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital around 8:00am. Pakshi Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector said police recovered the body.











