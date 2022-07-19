NSU launches first student-led research journal

North South University (NSU) students have taken a bold initiative to launch a student-edited research journal, the first of its kind in Bangladesh. Entitled NSU Journal of Student Research, this research initiative aims to unleash and improve the research potential and academic writing skills of students from NSU and other universities from around the world.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of NSU Prof M Ismail Hossain formally unveiled the journal at a ceremony held on July 17 on the NSU campus. The journal will be published under the supervision of the Office of Research (OR) of North South University.

While the concept of student-led and managed research journals is common in all the top-ranking international universities like Columbia, Harvard, Cambridge and UPenn, it is still a novelty in Bangladesh.

The Journal's main goal is to promote and disseminate student research in our country and beyond by providing an avenue for students to get their work published, expose them to the realm of research, and prepare them for a future career in academia.

Dr M Ismail Hossain expressed the hope that this student-led initiative will help North South University reach the forefront in education and research in Bangladesh. Journal faculty advisor Prof. Mohammed Nuruzzaman, and Dr Abdur Rob Khan, Dean of School of Humanities and Social Sciences, highly spoke of this ground-breaking initiative taken by NSU students. Sakir Mohammad, Editor-in-Chief of NSU JSR offered the vote of thanks. The inauguration ceremony was followed by an exciting cultural programme.

