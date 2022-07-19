Video
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Staff Correspondent

Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner

Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner

CHATTOGRAM, July 18: Krishna Pada Roy joined as the new Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on Monday.
He was greeted as the 31st commissioner with flowers by senior officials at the CMP headquarters.
An officer of Bangladesh Civil Services' 15th batch, Krishna severed as additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police before his new posting on June 30.
The outgoing CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was posted to Central Police Hospital (CPH) as its director.


