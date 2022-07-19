

Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner

He was greeted as the 31st commissioner with flowers by senior officials at the CMP headquarters.

An officer of Bangladesh Civil Services' 15th batch, Krishna severed as additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police before his new posting on June 30.

The outgoing CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was posted to Central Police Hospital (CPH) as its director.













