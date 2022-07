Former and current students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology











Former and current students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology hold a briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital's Segun Bagicha demanding proper investigation of Engr Subrata Saha killing. Engr Subrata Saha died after falling from the rooftop of InterContinental Dhaka hotel on May 25, 2022. photo: observer