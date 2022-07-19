41 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 18: A total of 41 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 247 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate of the lethal virus reached 16.59 percent till Monday morning.

With the diagnosis of 41 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,28,079 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 126511 with the recovery of 54 more patients during the time in the district. The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.84 percent in Chattogram city and district. -BSS











