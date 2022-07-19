

Before the silent fourth wave worsen



With 5 more lives claimed on Saturday, the death tally now stands at 29, 230 in the country.



According to World Health Organization (WHO) sources, test positivity rate for the virus stood at 15 percent, which is staggering difference from the 0.8 percent positivity rate at the end of May. The rate of Covid-19 cases has shot up in the current month, and especially because of rampant violation of social distancing and the mad rush of homebound passengers prior Eid.



The million dollar question, however, why the pandemic reality of the country is deteriorating despite a large number of its population has already been vaccinated? Lending a deep insight into the matter will rightly make us clear of the glitches linked to this flagging situation.



Although we have repeatedly advised on previous editorials not to become complacent following a significant drop in death and infection rates after the horrific third wave - and strictly follow WHO recommended health & hygiene guidelines, sadly all our words fell in deaf ears. We forgot that the pandemic has come to stay with us for an indefinite period through various mutations, not as a friend but as an invisible foe.



Most disappointingly, until the last day of Eid city dwellers have over-crowded shopping malls, market places and joined in social gatherings, totally disrespectful of health guidelines.



The point, however, as no specific vaccine or medication has been developed with 100 percent effectiveness to treat the disease, there is no alternative to follow WHO prescribed health guidelines. As there has been a sharp rise in Covid death recently, we suggest all passenger carrying transports to run at half capacity while maintaining health rules.

In order to prevent growing infection and death rates, we must change our noticeable indifference in dealing with the Coronavirus.



Preventive measures, as we have followed in the past couple of years, must be widely put in place. Otherwise, it will be difficult to contain the rate of transmission. It is also necessary to detect the source of the new variant.



We urge our health authorities concerned to be more watchful on the present situation, so that it can take proper measures before a new variant sneaks in taking the situation beyond our control. In addition, the nationwide testing and vaccination programme must continue with redoubled efforts.



