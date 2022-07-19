Video
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Necessity of establish Kurigram Agricultural University

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Kurigram is one of the 64 districts of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a public meeting on September 15, 2015 at Kurigram Government College premises of setting up a university in Kurigram.

But it is yet to decide where the agricultural university will be established. Although many expressed their opinions about the selection of the place, Naliar Dola of Belgacha-Mogalbasar union of Kurigram Sadar Upazila is considered as a suitable place. Naliar Dola is approximately 2000 acres of land including 250 acres of Khas land.

The establishment of Kurigram Agricultural University in Naliar Dola has the facility of communication system like rail road and river route. Animal Resource Office, Kurigram Government College and many other institutions are located next to each other that will result in working together with educational institutions and research activities will be facilitated as well.

Therefore, given the potentials, the authorities concerned are requested to determine Nalia Dola as a suitable place for establish Kurigram Agricultural University.

Zely Khatun
Student, Dept of Botany, Kurigram Govt. College.



