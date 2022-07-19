

Restore discipline in our roads



But what does reality say? 2020 was the target but we have not achieved it, at least that is what the statistics say. We could not reduce the accident! Rather, it is increasing, and everyone has to work now to achieve the goal of 2030.



In view of the experience of the last Ramadan Eid, restrictions were imposed on the movement of motorcycles on the highway this Eid-ul-Azha. Last Eid, there were 1.2 million motorcycle trips from Dhaka, but this time there are 1.2 million motorcycle trips, according to the report published in the newspaper. 51 people lost their lives in road accidents in 23 districts during Eid and in the five days before and after it.



More than 50 people were injured. Out of the 51 people killed, 18 people died in motorcycle-related accidents. 15 people have been killed in road accidents in the last few days in 10 other districts including the capital Dhaka. Road accidents cannot be prevented in any way. Why?



Many irregularities happen on the road. Due to this the death march continues on the streets. Looking for these irregularities and reasons, it is seen that 32 people have died in five years due to the impact of garbage trucks. According to the published news, amateur, temporary, unlicensed and unskilled drivers are driving these cars. According to the news, the two city corporations of Dhaka still do not have enough skilled drivers to drive 946 heavy vehicles.



What's happening on the highway beyond? 70 accidents occurred on the Gabtali-Paturia highway in seven months from the beginning of this year to last July 12. Out of these 25 accidents, only one vehicle was caused. Why so many accidents in transport? Because buses lose their fitness due to long-term use, they do not have the ability to travel long distances. Most of the buses are not allowed to ply on this route. Also, most of the drivers do not have a license.



We do not want such unsafe roads at all. The discipline should be brought back on the road. The highest rate of motorcycle accidents is 44.26 percent. 116 pedestrians were killed in the accident, which is 21.36 percent of the total fatalities. 87 people were killed by vehicle drivers and assistants, which is 16 percent of the total fatalities. At this time 8 people were killed and 6 people are missing in a total of 6 boat accidents. A total of 23 people were killed and five injured in 21 railway accidents.



To get out of this situation, increase initiatives to create skilled drivers, fix the driver's salary and working hours, increase the capacity of BRTA, ensure smooth application of traffic laws to transport owners-employees, passengers and pedestrians, and completely stop the movement of low-speed vehicles on highways and this Construction of separate service roads, construction of road dividers on all highways in phases, stopping extortion in public transport, reducing pressure on roads by renovating and expanding railways and waterways, formulating and implementing sustainable transport strategies, smooth implementation of Road Transport Act-2018 If done, the procession of death on the road could be reduced a lot.



Emphasis should be placed on eviction of unfit vehicles, driving against unfit vehicles including determining the lifespan of buses and trucks. There are more vehicles than roads. This number is increasing day by day. Again, there are no trained drivers according to the amount of transport. There has been no change in the mindset of those leading the transport sector. As a result, the transport sector has also remained unchanged for ages.



Although the number of vehicles and roads and highways have increased, the speed of work has not increased. It is not possible to restore order on the roads in this condition of monitoring systems and traffic management of the analog era.



Despite such a big movement and various programs to restore order on the roads, discipline has not returned to the roads. There is no use of foot over bridges, illegal competition among drivers with pick-up and drop-off of passengers anywhere on the road without specific stops, and violence by unlicensed drivers has not decreased. And due to these reasons accidents are mainly happening, and order is not returning on the road.



Speedy implementation of the 6-point directive directed by the Prime Minister to prevent road accidents, 111 recommendations submitted by the task force should be implemented as soon as possible.

Writer is a researcher and columnist













