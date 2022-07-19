

Halal Certification in Bangladesh



Among these, the non-food products and service items have contributed approximately USD 547 billionto the halal market. According to the Dinar Standard, the halal tourism service is capturing about 11% of the global expenditure due to the increasing trend of 'Halal Lifestyle' and potential demand in the tourism market.



The food and beverage sectoris the largest part of the halal market. The global halal market is expanding year to year for potential growth. It is predicted that the global halal market reached about USD 6.0 trillion by 2024.



The halal market is not only limited to the Muslim populated countries but also expanding in non-Muslim countries. The OIC member countries are contributing a large portion of the halal market with a value of USD 3.7 trillion in 2020. The main contributing sectorstothe halal market are food and beverage, tourism, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and ready-made garments (RMG). The contributions and growth rate of halal sectors are showing an increasing trend globally.



Bangladesh is the fourth largest Muslim-populated country in the world. About 90% of the total population of this country is Muslim. The capital of this country is known as the 'city of mosque'. According to the statistics of the Bangladesh Agro Processors' Association (BAPA), about USD 1 billion worth of halal products have exported from Bangladesh in the 2020-2021 fiscal year where 70% of products went to Muslim countries.



The country was spending USD 94.5 billion and USD 3 billion on halal food and the Islamic lifestyle respectively in the 2018-2019 fiscal years. To acknowledge the importance of the halal market, Bangladesh has taken positive initiatives to promote halal certification in the country. The country established the 'Department of Halal Certification (DHC)' under the Islamic Foundation in 2007 to issue halal certificates and logos to the local manufacturers and business enterprises.



Sinceits inception, the DHC has issued the halal certificate to 140 companies for a total of 1663 products until 2021. The halal-certified companies are exporting their products to at least 35 countries around the globe. The DHC issues a halal certificate with the support of different government agencies like Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), Directorate General of DrugAdministration, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR),Department of Livestock Services, Department of Agricultural Extension, International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), Department of Fisheries, and Food and Nutrition Department.



To take the initiative, some challenges are remaining in halal certification in Bangladesh. These are a lack of awareness of halal issues, limitation to developing proper halal standardization, lack of qualified human resources for maintaining the halal standard, improper promotion of halal products and services, and lack of qualified halal infrastructure in the country. Bangladesh needs to take active and efficient efforts for capturing the mentionable position in the global halal market as well as ensure halal product supply in the domestic market.



Firstly, the country needs to adopt a long-term strategy to include the relevant government and private agencies for maintaining a proper halal certification system in the country. Secondly, develop a professional pool to include halal experts for ensuring a supportive environment in halal certification.



Thirdly, establish the national halal coordination and mechanisms for maintaining proper halal certification. Fourthly, make strong partnerships among public-private sectors to play an effective role in halal certification.



Fifthly, develop cooperation and coordination with the different OIC organs like SMIIC, SESRIC, IsDB, and ICDT to increase capacity for halal certification activities. Sixthly, introduce specific academic programs in the educational institutions like diploma and certificate courses to meet the demand for qualified human resources for providing halal products and services.



Seventhly, ensure an effective campaign for promoting halal products and services at home and abroad. Finally, enhance the research activities on halal issues to introduce new products, services, mechanisms, and policy initiatives.

Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan teaches at National University, Bangladesh







