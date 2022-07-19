Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Our Correspondents

Four people including a college student have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Pabna and Sirajganj, in two days.
MUNSHIGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured after a bus hit a parked auto-rickshaw in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday   morning.
The deceased was identified as Utpal Das, 17, son of Gabinda Das, a resident of the upazila. He was the second year student of local Ichhapura Degree College.
According to local sources, a passenger-laden bus hit an auto-rickshaw carrying some people including Utpal when it was parked in Singair Tek Nimtola area at around 8:30 am, which left Utpal dead on the spot and three other passengers injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The injured three were sent to a local hospital.
However, the law enforcers managed to seized the bus but its driver and his assistant fled away.   
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) AKM MIzanul Haque confirmed the incident.
PABNA: A man was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday  morning.
The deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Mehedi Hasan Mithu, 29, son of Montu Sarder, a resident of Mirkamari Village under Salimpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a private car collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dashuriya-Kushtia Highway in Joynagar area at around 6:30 am, leaving six people seriously injured.
Fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mithu to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH at around 8am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector of Pakshi Highway PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Raiganj upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila at dawn on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Omar Faruque, 32, hailed from Kawnia area in Rangpur District.
Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Lutfar Rahman said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus collided head-on with a cement laden-truck in Bhuiyaganti area on the Nagarbari-Bogura Highway at dawn, which left Omar Faruque dead on the spot and three other passengers of the bus injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The injured were, however, taken to a local hospital.
On the other hand, a day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Majid, 52, son of late Omar Ali, a resident of Char Malshapara Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.
Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Nazrul Islam said an unidentified bus hit Abdul Majid in Char Mirpur Biyara Ghat Moholla on the Sirajganj-Mulibari Regional Road on Saturday night, leaving him dead on the spot.
The deceased's family members recovered the body and took it to the house.
No complaint was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps
BGB-16 Battalion organized a tree plantation campaign
Man burnt to death at Gomostapur
10 nabbed with drugs in four districts
Two females among 3 ‘commit suicide’
60 families face uncertainty as Chella breaks its bank
Feni Sadar Upazila DAE organized a three-day agricultural fair
Man crushed under train in Bogura


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft