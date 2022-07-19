Four killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Four people including a college student have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Pabna and Sirajganj, in two days.

MUNSHIGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured after a bus hit a parked auto-rickshaw in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Utpal Das, 17, son of Gabinda Das, a resident of the upazila. He was the second year student of local Ichhapura Degree College.

According to local sources, a passenger-laden bus hit an auto-rickshaw carrying some people including Utpal when it was parked in Singair Tek Nimtola area at around 8:30 am, which left Utpal dead on the spot and three other passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured three were sent to a local hospital.

However, the law enforcers managed to seized the bus but its driver and his assistant fled away.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) AKM MIzanul Haque confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A man was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Mehedi Hasan Mithu, 29, son of Montu Sarder, a resident of Mirkamari Village under Salimpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a private car collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dashuriya-Kushtia Highway in Joynagar area at around 6:30 am, leaving six people seriously injured.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mithu to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH at around 8am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Pakshi Highway PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Raiganj upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.

A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Omar Faruque, 32, hailed from Kawnia area in Rangpur District.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Lutfar Rahman said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus collided head-on with a cement laden-truck in Bhuiyaganti area on the Nagarbari-Bogura Highway at dawn, which left Omar Faruque dead on the spot and three other passengers of the bus injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were, however, taken to a local hospital.

On the other hand, a day-labourer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Majid, 52, son of late Omar Ali, a resident of Char Malshapara Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Nazrul Islam said an unidentified bus hit Abdul Majid in Char Mirpur Biyara Ghat Moholla on the Sirajganj-Mulibari Regional Road on Saturday night, leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased's family members recovered the body and took it to the house.

No complaint was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.