BGB-16 Battalion organized a tree plantation campaign in Adatala BOP Camp area under Patari Union in Sapahar Upazila of Naogaon on Monday. Bibhishan Company Commander Subedar Md Aslam Hossain inaugurated the programme. Adatala Company Commander Subedar Md Nurul Islam, Baman Para Camp Commander N Subedar Aiyub Ali, Sundarail Camp Commander N Subedar Mohammad Yarul Islam and Patari UP Panel Chairman Tariqul Islam were also present at the programme. photo: observer