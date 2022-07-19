Man burnt to death at Gomostapur

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 18: A man was burned to death in a fire at his house in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, 35, son of Tahirul Islam, a resident of Chhota Bangeshwarpur Village in the upazila.

According to Rohonpur Fire Service, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit inside the house at around 2:45 am on Friday. Robiul fell asleep when the fire broke out.

Being informed, members of Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

They recovered Robiul's burnt body from the house.













