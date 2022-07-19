10 nabbed with drugs in four districts

A total of 10 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Noakhali, Narayanganj, Joypurhat and Brahmanbaria, in four days.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with hemp from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Akhtar Hossain, 25, Zakir Hossain, 30, and Salauddin, 24, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Cumilla District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun Ur Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Noakhali-Cumilla Regional Highway in Rampur area and arrested the trio.

The OC claimed that about 10 kilograms of hemp were seized from their possession.

However, legal action will be taken against those arrested in this regard, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Two drug peddlers were arrested along with hemp from Bondar PS area in the city on Sunday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them from a bus in front of Rafi Filling Station at around 11 am. The arrested persons are Shakil, 21, and Shohagh, 21.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a frisk at a Dhaka-bound bus from Cumilla and held the duo, said RAB-3 Superintendent Beena Rani Das.

She claimed that about 25 kilograms of hemp were seized from their travel bags. The arrested had been supplying hemp in different areas of the capital as well as Narayanganj on passenger buses for a long time, she further said.

However, legal action will be taken against them in this regard, the RAB official added.

JOYPURHAT: Two drug dealers were arrested by Detective Branch (DB) of Police along with cannabis from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Masud, 35, and Farid Mandal, residents of Manikpara Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Mohajer Colony area in the morning and arrested Masud and Farid along with 20 kg of cannabis.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the DB Police SI added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested three people along with 1,200 yaba tablets from Nabinagar Municipality area of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Liton Dev, his wife, Moni Rani Dev; and accomplice Mainul Islam. All of them are residents of Nabinagar Municipality.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of alleged drug peddler Liton Dev on Thursday night and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nabinagar PS in this regard, the OC added.











