Two females among 3 ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a schoolgirl and a housewife have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Barguna and Pirojpur, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in LSD Road area under Tarail Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Dina Akhter, 12, daughter of Rubel Mia, a resident of Sarrong Village in the upazila.

Local sources said she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in their rented house which was owned by Din Islam Mia in LSD Road area.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarail Police Station (PS) Joynal Abedin Sarker confirmed the incident.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his wife in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Habibur Rahman, 32, son of Siddiqur Rahman, was a resident of Tafalbaria Village under Char Duani Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Habibur hanged himself from the rod of the roof in the house on Sunday night.

His mother Momtaz Begum saw the body at around 2am and started screaming.

Hearing her scream, the family members rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

The deceased's family members said Habibur had been locked into a quarrel with his wife Jasmine for the last couple of days.

Following this, he committed suicide on Sunday night, the family members claimed.

Patharghata PS OC Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A housewife committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Indurkani Upazila of the district.

Deceased Sufia Begum, 55, was the wife of Monsur Ali Hawlader, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sufia went to a bridal party in Hoglabunia Village under Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat District in the evening. She set herself on fire there, which left her critically injured.

Critically injured Sufia was rescued and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the KMCH on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's elder brother Abdur Rashid said, "She came to our house to attend the wedding programme two days back. But the reason of her committing suicide could not be known yet."

Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint was received from the deceased's family in this regard.











