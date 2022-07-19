Video
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022
Countryside

60 families face uncertainty as Chella breaks its bank

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

A view of the Chella River bank of Uttar Polashikura Village under Pouragaon Union at Nalitabari. photo: observer

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, July 18: About 60 families of Uttar Polashikura Village under Pouragaon Union in Nalitabari Upazila of the district are under erosion threat due to bursting of the Chella River bank.
Some 400 metres of the bank got breached after being hit by the current of hilly tide. The broken portion turned risky earlier due to unplanned sand lifting.  
The broken bank part has been repaired with temporary bamboo fencing with poles and sand to protect living houses of these families. But this bamboo fence is not enough to protect their houses if tide hit further.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, villagers demanded a permanent block dyke.
Union Member Hazrat Ali, former member Nurul Haq, dwellers Shamsul Haq and Badsha Mia said, "The villagers together have raised the temporary dyke quickly. But if there is hilly tide again, the dyke will get broken. We get into high tension whenever it is raining. We remain in panic of tide. That is why we demanded a permanent dyke and diversion of the river flow."
Pouragaon Union Chairman Jamal Uddin said, "We have informed the authorities concerned about the proposed dyke at the broken Uttar Polashikurah point of the Chella River. After getting the government allocation, we will start construction of the dyke."
Nalitabari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan said, after inspection of the Chella River broken point, necessary steps will be taken for construction of a permanent dyke.


