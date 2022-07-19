Feni Sadar Upazila DAE organized a three-day agricultural fair

Feni Sadar Upazila DAE organized a three-day agricultural fair under the Agriculture Development Project in Noakhali, Feni, Laxmipur, Chattogram and Chandpur. Deputy Director of the DAE Md Ekram Uddin, as chief guest, inaugurated the fair on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises on Sunday. Upazila AC Land Likhon Bonik presided over the programme. Monitoring Officer Abu Nayeem Mohammad Saifuddin, Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Josna Ara Begum, and Upazila Agriculture Office Sharmin Akhter were also present at that time. photo: observer