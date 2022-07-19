Man crushed under train in Bogura

A young man was crushed under a train while talking on his mobile phone in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuz Hossain Lal, 30, son of Anwar Hossain, hailed from Sadar Upazila of Natore District.

Police sources said a Rangpur-bound train ran over him when he was talking on his mobile phone, unable to hear the oncoming train, which left the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and handed it over to the deceased's family members on Sunday morning.

Officer-in-Charge of Santahar Railway Police Station Sakiul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.











