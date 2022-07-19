Video
Youth beaten to death in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 18: A young man, who was allegedly beaten to injure following an altercation during a football match in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Saturday, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mamun, 24, son of late Abdur Razzaque, a resident of Hossainpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mamun locked in an altercation with Khokon, a resident of same village, while playing a football match on Saturday afternoon. As sequel to it, Khokon beat up Mamun with an iron stick at around 9 pm when the latter went to a shop, leaving him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and took Mamun to Bogura SZRMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 1am on Sunday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.


