Nine found dead in 8 dists

Nine people including three minor children and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Barishal, Rajshahi, Naogaon and Bhola, in five days.

JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy, who went missing in the Tulshiganga River after facing an accident in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday, was found dead on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 17, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Rajmohal Village in Sadar Upazila of Panchagarh District.

Railway Police and local sources said Mehedi Hasan along with his paternal grandfather Shahera Khatun went to visit his relative's house in Atmail area of Pabna. They sat on the Panchagarh-bound Ekta Express Train on Saturday from Natore Station to return the house.

At around 6:30pm on Saturday, Mehedi Hasan fell down from the train into the Tulshiganga River after being hit by the pillar of the Halhalia Railway Bridge when the train crossing Jafarpur Rail Station.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not find him till 10:30pm on Sunday.

Later on, a team of divers from Rajshahi Fire Service Station started drive in the river to find the boy on Monday morning. They recovered the body at around 8:30am.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Sakiul Azam confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying on the veranda of Mirsani Polytechnic Academy in Singarbil Union of the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Police assumed that the man might be a day-labourer who came here to cut paddy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bijoynagar PS Shariful Islam said the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.

Singarbil Union Parishad Chairman Monirul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the blood-stained bodies of two siblings from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Samia Akhter, 10, daughter of farmer Sujon Dhali of Char Romoni area in the upazila, and her younger brother Tazmul Hossain, 7.

Laxmipur Sadar PS OC Md Mostafa Kamal said Sujon Dhali along with his three children went to a shop for buying essential commodities on Saturday afternoon riding by a boat.

After reaching the shop, Sujon said Samia and Tazmul to go back to home.

While returning, the minors along with their boat went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Later on, locals spotted their blood-stained bodies in a ditch in Charmegha area at around 2am on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent those to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The deceased's family members alleged that the minor children might have been killed by the rivals of Sujon Dhali over land dispute.

The reason behind their death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

Additional Superintend of Police Polash Kanti Nath confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed with Laxmipur Sadar PS in this connection.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Noya Para area in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Taslima Begum Runa, 27, was the daughter of Md Islam of Ward No. 9 Noya Para Village under No. 6 Amanullah Union in the upazila. She was the mother of three children.

The deceased's neighbour Jannatul Fatema said Taslima Begum hanged herself from a tree nearby the house at around 6am.

Knowing the matter, the family members of Taslima Begum informed this to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

She might have committed suicide over a family feud, Jannatul Fatema added.

Police said the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priya Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: The body of a minor child was recovered from a canal in Hizla Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amena Akhter, 4, daughter of Manzu Khan, a resident of Guabaria Union in the upazila.

Fire Service and local sources said Amena went missing in the Pattani Bhanga Canal in the area on Friday noon while bathing in it.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue drive, but could not find her.

Later on, a team of divers from Barishal Fire Service Station recovered her body from the canal on Saturday morning after conducting a long search.

In-Charge of the divers' team Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly woman from her residence in Motihar PS area in the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gerejan Begum, 75, wife of late Yakub Ali, a resident of Bamanshikar Uttarpara area under Motihar PS in the city.

Motihar PS OC Anwar Ali Tuhin said the elderly woman was murdered at her home in sometime on Friday night.

Locals saw her throat-slit body on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the murder could not be known immediately.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing of the woman.

However, filing of a case is underway with Motihar PS in this regard, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Rahman, 20, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Nindain Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of an unidentified man hanging from a tree in Belgharia Village under Bhimpur Union in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4:30pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, later, identified the body as Rezaul.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

An unnatural case was filed with Mohadevpur PS in this connection.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was found dead while solving a quarrel in between two others in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 55, son of late Abdul Latif, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Hazariganj Union in the upazila. He was a grocery shop owner by profession.

Police and local sources said one Robi Alam and the deceased's nephew Raqib were locked into an altercation over Robi's due money in Maleq's shop at night.

Abdul Maleq fell sick while trying to settle the matter.

He was, later, taken to Char Fasson Upazila Heath Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Shashibhushan PS OC Mizanur Rahman Patwari confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is filed in this regard.














