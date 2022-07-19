Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in Patuakhali, Pabna

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Pabna, on Sunday.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Alam Bapari, 50, a resident of Nawmala Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Alam Bapari came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was climbing on a tree in the area, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
PABNA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Akash Hossain, 19, son of late Sabir Hossain, a resident of Marmi Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Akash came in contact with an electric wire while working in a house in the village at around 10 am, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps
BGB-16 Battalion organized a tree plantation campaign
Man burnt to death at Gomostapur
10 nabbed with drugs in four districts
Two females among 3 ‘commit suicide’
60 families face uncertainty as Chella breaks its bank
Feni Sadar Upazila DAE organized a three-day agricultural fair
Man crushed under train in Bogura


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft