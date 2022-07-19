2 electrocuted in Patuakhali, Pabna

Two people including a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Pabna, on Sunday.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Alam Bapari, 50, a resident of Nawmala Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Alam Bapari came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was climbing on a tree in the area, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

PABNA: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akash Hossain, 19, son of late Sabir Hossain, a resident of Marmi Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Akash came in contact with an electric wire while working in a house in the village at around 10 am, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.











