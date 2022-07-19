Video
EU mulls Russia sanctions, as Zelensky sacks top Ukraine officials

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

KYIV, July 18: The European Union was set to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine Monday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked his top two law enforcement officials in a major shakeup.
The talks were to take place as Kyiv accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.
The new attacks came after Moscow announced it would step up its military operations and Ukraine accused Russia of installing missile launchers at Europe's largest nuclear plant.
In Brussels, EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss fresh sanctions against Moscow, which has already been hit with a series of punitive measures since the war started in February.
The bloc is considering banning gold purchases from Russia, and more Russian figures could also be placed on the EU blacklist.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after forwarding the proposed measures.
Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions Monday, but not make a same-day decision, according to a senior EU official.    -AFP



