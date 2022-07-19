Video
India’s parliament begins voting for new president

Result to be out on July 21

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote during the election for President at the Parliament in New Delhi on July 18. photo : courtesy

NEW DELHI, July 18: India's parliament began voting Monday for a new president, with a female politician from the country's marginalised tribal community the favourite for the post.
Droupadi Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, has been nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the largely ceremonial position.
Her main opponent for the presidency is veteran politician Yashwant Sinha, an ex-BJP member and former finance and external affairs minister, who has been backed by opposition parties including Congress.
He is now a vocal critic of Modi's government and tweeted at the weekend: "This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies.
India's president is chosen by nearly 5,000 elected members of both houses of parliament and regional legislatures across the country.
Each of their votes is weighted according to the size of their constituency, and they rank the candidates in order of preference. If no-one has more than 50 percent support, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated and their votes redistributed until someone reaches the mark. The result will be announced later this week on July 21.    -AFP


