Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

McIlroy forced to be patient as major drought goes on after Open agony

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

ST ANDREWS, JULY 18: Rory McIlroy was left to wonder when he will end his wait to claim an elusive fifth major title after seeing the British Open slip from his grasp in a dramatic final round at St Andrews on Sunday.
The Northern Irishman had been in a share of the lead overnight alongside Norway's Viktor Hovland and reached the turn in his fourth round in front on his own by a margin of two strokes. A first major since 2014 seemed a certainty at that point and he went on to post a bogey-free 70 to finish on 18 under par for the week.
However, it was ultimately in vain as Cameron Smith surged away with a 64 to take the Claret Jug on 20-under.
"At the end of the day, it's not life or death. I'll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win majors," McIlroy insisted.
"It's one that I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities."
While Smith went on a remarkable run of five straight birdies from the 10th on Sunday, McIlroy saw a series of birdie putts come up agonisingly short or just miss.
He ended up having to settle for third place after also seeing Cameron Young climb above him to finish as the runner-up and take half a million dollars more in prize money.
"I'll rue a few missed putts that slid by. But it's been a good week overall," McIlroy insisted.
"I can't be too despondent because of how this year has gone. I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keeping knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."
The 33-year-old had arrived in St Andrews as the favourite, in part because of his status but also because of his superb form this year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale makes MLS debut in LAFC 2-1 win at Nashville
McIlroy forced to be patient as major drought goes on after Open agony
Cameron Smith of Australia sees off McIlroy to win British Open
Palace manager Vieira backs Doucoure after blackmail claims
Sweden, the Netherlands reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals
'I'm a competitor with belief!' warns record breaker Fraser-Pryce
Olympic solidarity archery coaches course level-3 concludes
BCB to sell BPL franchise rights for 3 years


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft