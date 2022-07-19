McIlroy forced to be patient as major drought goes on after Open agony

ST ANDREWS, JULY 18: Rory McIlroy was left to wonder when he will end his wait to claim an elusive fifth major title after seeing the British Open slip from his grasp in a dramatic final round at St Andrews on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman had been in a share of the lead overnight alongside Norway's Viktor Hovland and reached the turn in his fourth round in front on his own by a margin of two strokes. A first major since 2014 seemed a certainty at that point and he went on to post a bogey-free 70 to finish on 18 under par for the week.

However, it was ultimately in vain as Cameron Smith surged away with a 64 to take the Claret Jug on 20-under.

"At the end of the day, it's not life or death. I'll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win majors," McIlroy insisted.

"It's one that I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities."

While Smith went on a remarkable run of five straight birdies from the 10th on Sunday, McIlroy saw a series of birdie putts come up agonisingly short or just miss.

He ended up having to settle for third place after also seeing Cameron Young climb above him to finish as the runner-up and take half a million dollars more in prize money.

"I'll rue a few missed putts that slid by. But it's been a good week overall," McIlroy insisted.

"I can't be too despondent because of how this year has gone. I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keeping knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."

The 33-year-old had arrived in St Andrews as the favourite, in part because of his status but also because of his superb form this year. -AFP











