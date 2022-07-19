Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sweden, the Netherlands reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Sweden's striker Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring her team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group C football match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village stadium in north-west England on July 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Sweden's striker Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring her team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group C football match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village stadium in north-west England on July 17, 2022. photo: AFP

SHEFFIELD, JULY 18: Sweden thrashed Portugal 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 on Sunday as holders the Netherlands needed a flurry of late goals to beat Switzerland 4-1 to ensure their place in the last eight.
Silver medallists at last year's Olympics, Sweden are the highest ranked team in the tournament, but failed to hit top gear in drawing with the Dutch and squeezing past the Swiss 2-1 in their opening two games.
Peter Gerhardsson's women clicked into gear in Leigh to claim top spot in Group C and were 3-0 up by half-time.
Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal struck twice before Carole Costa headed into her own net in first half stoppage time.
Kosovare Asllani's penalty made it 4-0 before Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius finally got on the scoresheet after having two earlier efforts ruled out.
Sweden will face whoever finishes second in Group D with Belgium, Iceland and Italy all in with a chance to finishing behind France in Monday's matches.
Netherlands' midfielder Victoria Pelova controls the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group C football match between Switzerland and Netherlands at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on July 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Netherlands' midfielder Victoria Pelova controls the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group C football match between Switzerland and Netherlands at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on July 17, 2022. photo: AFP

"We were really satisfied that we did enough to win the group. That was something we hoped for when we started," said Gerhardsson.
The Netherlands lie in wait for the French in the last eight as they had enough to get through despite missing star striker Vivianne Miedema for the second consecutive game due to a positive case of coronavirus.
"We're playing a big opponent and so are they. I don't think they want to play us," said Netherlands boss Mark Parsons, whose side lost 3-1 to France in February.
"The result wasn't what we wanted (last time), but we said that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity."
In front of a new record crowd of 22,596 for a women's Euro group match not involving the hosts, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's own goal put the Dutch in front in Sheffield.
Switzerland responded almost immediately when Geraldine Reuteler coolly finished from Romana Bachmann's pull-back just three minutes later.
A draw would have been enough for Mark Parsons' side to reach the knockout stages, but they made sure of the three points with three goals in the final six minutes     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale makes MLS debut in LAFC 2-1 win at Nashville
McIlroy forced to be patient as major drought goes on after Open agony
Cameron Smith of Australia sees off McIlroy to win British Open
Palace manager Vieira backs Doucoure after blackmail claims
Sweden, the Netherlands reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals
'I'm a competitor with belief!' warns record breaker Fraser-Pryce
Olympic solidarity archery coaches course level-3 concludes
BCB to sell BPL franchise rights for 3 years


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft