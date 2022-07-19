Video
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022
Olympic solidarity archery coaches course level-3 concludes

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

After distributing the certificates among the archery coaches, Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) vice president and Olympic Solidarity Committee's chairman Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun poses along with Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president and BOA vice president lieutenant general (retd.) Moinul Islam and others in the closing ceremony of the course on Monday at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi. photo: BAF

Olympic solidarity archery coaches course 2022 level-3 concluded on Monday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, said a Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) press release.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) vice president and Olympic Solidarity Committee's chairman Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the course and distributed the certificates.
Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president and BOA vice president lieutenant general (retd.) Moinul Islam and World Archery Asian first vice president and BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal were also present in the closing ceremony. BAF's executive member and coaches and judges development sub committee's convener Shamima Akter Mimu presided over the closing ceremony.   
By the financial assistance of Olympic Solidarity, a total of sixteen trainees took part in the seven-day Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaches Course which began on July 12 last.     -BSS


