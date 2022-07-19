India seal ODI series against England

MANCHESTER, JULY 18: Rishabh Pant's maiden one-day international century guided India to a five-wicket win over England at Old Trafford on Sunday to give the tourists a 2-1 series success against the 50-over world champions.

Pant made 125 not out, winning the game with a reverse-swept four off Joe Root as India finished on 261-5 after chasing down a target of 260 with 7.5 overs to spare.

Victory meant India had become just the third side to win an ODI series away to England since 2015, having already claimed the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

The 24-year-old Pant received excellent support in a partnership of 133 in 19 overs with all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India had been faltering at 72-4.

Hardik made 71 after taking career-best figures of 4-24 in England's 259 all out built on captain Jos Buttler's 60 on his Lancashire home ground.

Both Hardik and Pant benefitted from England errors early in their respective innings.

Pant was reprieved on 18 when opposing wicketkeeper Buttler missed a routine stumping chance off spinner Moeen Ali.

"If you give good players a chance they will hurt you and had we taken those chances we had a good hold with a long tail," said Buttler.

And Hardik had made just six when he pulled Brydon Carse over the head of Craig Overton at fine leg after the fielder had carelessly walked in from the boundary edge.

Earlier, Reece Topley carried on from where he left off in England's series-levelling 100-run win at Lord's, where he took an England ODI best 6-24.

The 28-year-old left-arm quick removed the India top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a superb opening spell of 3-15 in five overs.

Kohli's exit, caught behind for 17, meant the star batsman had now gone 78 innings across all formats without an international hundred.

Hardik, though greeted Topley's first ball back with a resounding straight drive for four before his 55-ball innings, featuring 10 boundaries, ended when he holed out off Brydon Carse. -AFP











