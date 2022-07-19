Abahani face Sheikh Jamal today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the big match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Bhasha Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

The six times league champions Abahani Limited currently stand second position in the league table with 41 points from 19 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club place fourth position in the league table with 34 points playing the same number of matches.

Six times league champions Abahani, will have to be content with their first two titles of the season this time as the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit are likely going to finish runners-up in the league unless any dramatic happen.

In the remaining round matches, Abahani will play against Bashundhara Kings on July 25 at Bashundhara Sports Complex and meet Uttar Baridhara Club on July 31 at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal DC will play their remaining matches against Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Bashundhara Kings on July 26 and 31 respectively at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS











