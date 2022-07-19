Bangladesh to play 144 matches in 2023-2027 ICC FTP cycle

The Bangladesh got a staggering number of 144 matches across three formats in the 2023-2027 cycle after The International Cricket Council (ICC) finalized the Future Tour Program (FTP) for next four years.

Bangladesh will play 34 Tests, 59 ODIs and 51 T20 International matches in those four years and also got the opportunity to visit Australia in this cycle for a Test series for the first time after 2003. Bangladesh however last played an ODI series Down Under in 2008. Thereafter apart from 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh never visited Australia.

West Indies, with 146 matches, are the only team, which got more matches than Bangladesh in this cycle. Needless to say, Bangladesh will have a tough time on the field in the coming days. Bangladesh never got so many matches in FTP in the past and therefore, a tough challenge awaits the national team.

National team selector Abdur Razzak however is hopeful that Bangladesh can cope with the challenges of this staggering number of match as he feels that they have enough quality cricketers in the pipeline.

"We have some exciting players. We know, they are the future of Bangladesh and they have in extensive care. Besides, many of the current players will have long careers. For the likes of Liton, Miraz, Sohan, Shoriful, Nasum...their journey has only just begun. We have a lot of faith and trust in them. We believe Bangladesh cricket will be at good stead," he said.

Bangladesh got 34 matches in red ball cricket which is four more than the previous cycle. Bangladesh will also visit Australia and South Africa. England, Pakistan will tour in Bangladesh. England (42), Australia (41) and India (38) will play more Tests than Bangladesh in five years.

However, Bangladesh will play the most ODIs in next cycle. Sri Lanka will play 58 matches after Bangladesh's 59 matches. Besides, all other teams will play less than 50 matches.

Bangladesh have played 28 out of 30 Test matches in the ongoing FTP. They will play the last two more matches against India in November-December. Bangladesh also have games against big teams at home in the upcoming Test Championship cycle. Apart from the tour of India, Pakistan, West Indies, they will host New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

BCB also got window for BPL in FTP. At the beginning of the next year, BPL will be held in January-February. But at that time there will be three more franchise leagues--Big Bash in Australia, UAE Premier League and South Africa Premier League.

BCB also fixed the schedule of BPL after getting the window with the 2023 BPL running from January 5-February 16, 2024 BPL from January 6-Febraury 17 and 2025 BPL from January 1-Febaury 11. -BSS











