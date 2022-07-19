Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kings make history clinching hattrick title of BPL

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Saif Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Saif Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday. photo: BFF

After making its debut in the country's top league, Bashundhara Kings created history in domestic football by winning three consecutive titles of Bangladesh Premier League. The boys won the hat-trick title with two matches in hand, beating Saif Sporting Club 2-0 at the Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday.
Bashundhara Kings has secured the title with 51 points from 20 matches. Kings' scorers Matin Mia and Biplu Ahmed confirmed the win scoring one goal each.
Previously, Dhaka Abahani made the history of a hattrick by winning the first three editions of the Bangladesh Premier League. Now, the sky-blues will have to share that history with the new power in domestic football.
Upon winning this match, the club would be the champion by point calculation and that was why Bashundhara Kings had prepared for the festival in Munshiganj in advance. Their preparations were not in vain. After the end of the match, the Kings began to celebrate. The players and officials of Bashundhara Kings cheered by wearing t-shirts with champions written on them.
However, Bashundhara Kings started the league with a loss. In the very first match, it lost to the newbie Swadhinata Krira Sangha. After that Kings didn't look back in any other matches.
After winning eight matches in a row, The Kings were stuck in the Abahani match. The match was drawn 2-2. The end of the first round was not good for The Kings either. It had played a 3-3 tie against Sheikh Jamal. At one point, the club was on edge of losing the match. But in the end, the boys were able to save themselves for a draw.
In the 7th match of the second round, Bashundhara Kings even suffered a 1-1 tie against Mohammedan SC. Profiting from that draw, there was an opportunity for Abahani to return to the league title fight. But Abahani couldn't hold on to the opportunity.
Bashundhara Kings had 51 points from 20 matches. Which ensured the title. Abahani, which is behind the Kings, had 41 points from 19 matches. If Abahani wins the remaining three matches, it will have 50 points. The interesting fact is that Bashundhara Kings will face Abahani in the next match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bale makes MLS debut in LAFC 2-1 win at Nashville
McIlroy forced to be patient as major drought goes on after Open agony
Cameron Smith of Australia sees off McIlroy to win British Open
Palace manager Vieira backs Doucoure after blackmail claims
Sweden, the Netherlands reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals
'I'm a competitor with belief!' warns record breaker Fraser-Pryce
Olympic solidarity archery coaches course level-3 concludes
BCB to sell BPL franchise rights for 3 years


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft