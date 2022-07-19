Kings make history clinching hattrick title of BPL



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Saif Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings has secured the title with 51 points from 20 matches. Kings' scorers Matin Mia and Biplu Ahmed confirmed the win scoring one goal each.

Previously, Dhaka Abahani made the history of a hattrick by winning the first three editions of the Bangladesh Premier League. Now, the sky-blues will have to share that history with the new power in domestic football.

Upon winning this match, the club would be the champion by point calculation and that was why Bashundhara Kings had prepared for the festival in Munshiganj in advance. Their preparations were not in vain. After the end of the match, the Kings began to celebrate. The players and officials of Bashundhara Kings cheered by wearing t-shirts with champions written on them.

However, Bashundhara Kings started the league with a loss. In the very first match, it lost to the newbie Swadhinata Krira Sangha. After that Kings didn't look back in any other matches.

After winning eight matches in a row, The Kings were stuck in the Abahani match. The match was drawn 2-2. The end of the first round was not good for The Kings either. It had played a 3-3 tie against Sheikh Jamal. At one point, the club was on edge of losing the match. But in the end, the boys were able to save themselves for a draw.

In the 7th match of the second round, Bashundhara Kings even suffered a 1-1 tie against Mohammedan SC. Profiting from that draw, there was an opportunity for Abahani to return to the league title fight. But Abahani couldn't hold on to the opportunity.

Bashundhara Kings had 51 points from 20 matches. Which ensured the title. Abahani, which is behind the Kings, had 41 points from 19 matches. If Abahani wins the remaining three matches, it will have 50 points. The interesting fact is that Bashundhara Kings will face Abahani in the next match.











