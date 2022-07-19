Video
BCB to amend constitution for Regional Cricket Association

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

Amendment of the constitution to form the much-talked regional cricket association and changes in councillorship will be the important topic to be discussed as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) today (Tuesday) at a local hotel in the city.
Forming the regional cricket association is given priority before every elections of the BCB but that exactly was never materialized. This time Nazmul Hassan Papon-led BCB is determined to bring it in the table.
To create a regional cricket structure, the BCB constitution needs to be amended, said media and communications committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu.
"If we have to want to form regional cricket structure, we must first bring amendments to the constitution. Nothing about regional structure was in our cricket constitution, if the constitution is not changed then nothing new can be formed. Therefore the approval of the AGM is required," he said on Monday.
"The constitutional amendment proposal to form a regional structure in the AGM will be brought tomorrow, (if) it is approved by the AGM, there will be a detailed discussion on how the regional structure will be formed and how it will work (later)," he added.
There is also another important issue - that there may be changes in councillorship. Earlier, the BCB president had hinted at cutting the councillorship as the six clubs, who move to the Super League of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) enjoy two councillorship. Titu said that a proposal will
be made in the AGM tomorrow accordingly.
Basically, the whole year's activities, budget and various projects are approved in the AGM.
"In fact, the activities that are held throughout the year are submitted in the AGM for approval. And there is matter of approval of the previous AGM. Approving the budget is the other thing and that's basically the main issue.
There are many minor issues related to this which have to be presented in the AGM," Titu revealed.
The last AGM was held in 2021 before the BCB elections. As there was an election, there was a different heat about it. The first AGM after the election was not discussed like last time but the BCB is going to bring several important proposals in the table.     -BSS


-BSS

