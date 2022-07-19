Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Judgment in JKG fake Covid-19 certificate today

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Court Correspondent

The judgment  in  a case filed for  issuing fake reports  of  C-19 test  against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others will be delivered today (Tuesday).
On June 29,  Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain fixed Monday for delivering  judgement  on conclusion arguments in the much talked- about the case.
The other accused are Sabrina's husband Ariful Huque Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam Romeo, Humayun Kabir Himu, Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplab Das. Md Liakat Ali, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, on August 5, 2020 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court of Dhaka.
In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.
During the investigation, police seized different pieces of evidence including fake Covid-19 certificates issued to different patients.
Tejgaon police first arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury and then two persons including his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury on June 23, 2020 for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates through forgery and deceit of patients.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Judgment in JKG fake Covid-19 certificate today
Prayer for mutation can’t be rejected showing lack of papers as reason: Ministry circular
Dhaka city sees light rain
CID to probe case against Pori Moni
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless of 5 districts on July 21
Malaysia lifts curbs on foreign workers in three major areas
Indian army chief meets Gen Shafiuddin
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft