Judgment in JKG fake Covid-19 certificate today

The judgment in a case filed for issuing fake reports of C-19 test against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others will be delivered today (Tuesday).

On June 29, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain fixed Monday for delivering judgement on conclusion arguments in the much talked- about the case.

The other accused are Sabrina's husband Ariful Huque Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam Romeo, Humayun Kabir Himu, Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplab Das. Md Liakat Ali, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, on August 5, 2020 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court of Dhaka.

In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.

During the investigation, police seized different pieces of evidence including fake Covid-19 certificates issued to different patients.

Tejgaon police first arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury and then two persons including his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury on June 23, 2020 for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates through forgery and deceit of patients.