Prayer for mutation can’t be rejected showing lack of papers as reason: Ministry circular

The Land Ministry asked its authorities concerned not to cancel or reject the applications of the owners for land mutation showing the reasons of shortage or lack of necessary papers. Instead, the applicants must be informed about the shortage or papers.

Once they submit their necessary papers, the owners will be given mutation order for their lands. The submission date of the mutation would be counted from the date, they would submit their complete papers, according to a circular of the ministry issued on Monday. The circular signed by the ministry's Secretary Mostafizur Rahman was forwarded to the officials concerned under the ministry including the field level officials relevant with land management.

The objective of the circular titled as 'Instructions regarding disposal of mutation in e-mutation system' is to provide seamless services to land service receivers, it said. The circular has also some clear instructions for the Assistant Commissioners (Land) relevant with land management.

According to the circular, neither the mutation application could be rejected, nor could it be cancelled altogether in case of a shortage of documents required for mutation application.

The circular says the e-Mutation system has recently launched purchase- based mutation form to ease the land services. If information is not stored in the digital land service system (e-Mutation or e-Khatian or Digital LD Tax) or land office, the mutation application could not be rejected because of introducing the new form of e-Mutation. A request should be issued to submit if there is any deficiency in any document in the first order of the mutation case.

If the applicant fails to submit the information or documents within the time given in the first order, the application may be rejected. However, the mutation process has to be initiated again if subject to receiving of required information or documents (no need to re-apply). In this case, the time of mutation receiving service will be counted from the date of reactivation of the application.

Cancellation of mutation is prohibited for various reasons including, non-submission of a hard copy of the mutation application, the discrepancy between the name of the document and the name of the national identity card, not forbidden the correct mobile phone number, ongoing court case regarding the land, the discrepancy between records and khatiyan regarding classes of land. Clear instruction has been given to the Assistant Commissioners (Land) regarding the action to be done in the circular. The circular also asked not to take the preliminary hearing of the parties if the documents related to the e-mutation application are found to be correct after verification. Online hearing is encouraged if there are no complicated issues in the disposal of e-Mutation applications.

The new circular will eliminate the need for land service receivers to visit land offices and it will also save many land service receivers valuable time and money, it said.











