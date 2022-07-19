Video
Dhaka city sees light rain

Met Office: Heat wave likely to abate from today

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

A short spell of sporadic rain gives respite to the city dwellers from the scorching heat of a few days. The photo was taken from Dhaka University on Monday. photo : Observer

The Dhaka city dwellers received light rain on Monday afternoon which gives them a sense of solace after facing extreme heat over the last one week.
The duration of the rain varied in different location, for example in Kawran Bazar the rain sustained for half an hour.  
The weather in Dhaka on Monday, was very hot with temperature reaching 35C. During the evening and night time the temperatures will drop to 27C.
However, besides the mild heat wave which is sweeping Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts may abate following showers in parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said Monday morning.
"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and  Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country," it said.
Day temperatures may fall slightly and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The highest temperature was recorded 37.5C in Syedpur while the lowest temperature 25.8C in Kutubdia, Teknaf and Sylhet.
The Met office recorded the highest 48mm rainfall in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.
The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast moved northwestwards and merged with the monsoon axis.
The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.
Meanwhile, another flood may hit the low-lying areas of the northern districts in the last week of July. And the flood situation may worsen in the first week of August, according to Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT), an independent weather research group.







