CID to probe case against Pori Moni

The case against actress Pori Moni filed by Dhaka Boat Club President Nasir U Mahmood was sent to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigating.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan of Dhaka passed the order and fixed October 6 for submitting the report said, additional public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

On July 6 Dhaka Boat Club President and businessman Nasir U Mahmood filed the case against three including Pori Moni.

After recording statement of the complainant, Nasir, the court fixed Monday to pass order in the case.

The other two accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.

According to the case statements, Pori Moni and her associates used to drink alcohol. Taking advantages they would enter the reputed clubs and drink alcohol. And they did not give price of parcel. While the club authority demanded money, they threaten by their known police officers.

Pori Moni and her friends went to Boat Club in Savar on June 9 in 2021, and were drinking alcohol there. At around 1:15am, as Nasir and his associate Shah Shahidul Alam were leaving the club, Pori Moni called him and requested to sit with them.













