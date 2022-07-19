PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless of 5 districts on July 21

No one will be landless and homeless in 52 upazilas across the country including all the upazilas of Magura and Panchagarh districts after July 21 this year, said Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus.

He gave this information in a press briefing at the PMO on Monday.

Ahmed Kaikaus said the Prime Minister will hand over another 26,229 new houses in the 3rd phase of Ashrayan-2 project among landless and homeless people of five districts in the country on July 21.

As a result, there will be no more landless in 52 upazilas including all the upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura, he added.

The Principal Secretary said, "On July 21, the Prime Minister will announce Panchagarh and Magura districts as landless and homeless free districts. This is a huge achievement for us. The Prime Minister inaugurated our dream Padma Bridge last month. Our morale has skyrocketed. The touch of humanity is reaching all corners of the country through the Ashrayan project."

He also said, "100 per cent implementation of the project has been done in two remote districts of the country. So it can be said that the touch of development has now reached to the remote areas."

The Prime Minister will be directly connected with the five project areas through video conference. The projects are-Charkolakopa Ashrayan Project in Ramgati upazila of Laxmipur, Gourambha Ashrayan Project in Rampal upazila of Bagerhat, Char Velamari Ashrayan Project in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh, Mahan Para Ashrayan Project in Panchagarh Sadar upazila and Jangalia Ashrayan Project in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district.

He said a total of 67,800 more single houses are being handed over across the country under the third phase of Ashrayan-2 Project. Among the 67,800 houses, he mentioned, 32,904 single houses were handed over on April 26 in 2022 while rest 8,667 houses are being constructed.

According to the project details, a total of 117,329 single houses were constructed under first and second phases of the project while 185,129 houses were allotted till 2021-2022.

On January 23 in 2021, 63,999 homeless and landless families received houses under the first phase and 53,330 families got a roof over their heads under second phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project on June 20 last year.

In the third phase of Ashrayan-2, the government has raised the cost and brought changes in design to make the houses more sustainable and climate-resilient. Now the landless and homeless people will get better quality tin-shed semi-pucca houses on two decimals of land.

The cost against each house has been increased to Tk 259,500 from Tk 191,000 to make the houses more sustainable.

Ahmad Kaikaus informed that Tk 4,028.96 crore was allocated for construction of single houses till the fiscal year 2021-22.

Some 1,242 specially designed houses have been allotted for char region under the third phase, he mentioned. Apart from khas land, he said, the government has purchased 191.79 acres of land for rehabilitating homeless and landless people. "Purchasing lands by government is a unique example in the world," he added.

According to project details, Tk 134.49 crore has been allocated for purchasing lands.

A total of 8,462 landless and homeless families will be rehabilitated in the houses to be built on the purchased lands.

The government recovered 5,512.04 acres of khas land from illegal occupation across the country for building houses for the project. Approximate market price of the recovered khas land is Tk 2,967.09 crore. Under the Ashrayan project, a total of 5,09,370 families have been rehabilitated till 2021 from 1997.

According to the government policy, the benefits of freedom fighters, the elderly, widows and the disabled are given priority under the social benefits programme. Rehabilitated family members are provided with practical and technical trainings to engage in various productive and income-generating activities.

Free electricity connection is provided for the rehabilitated families and tube-wells are being installed for safe water at the project site.

Community centres, prayer houses and graveyards, ponds and roads for internal communication are also being facilitated.

Different types of fruits, forest and medicinal trees are being planted in the project area.

The unique feature of the Ashrayan Project perceived by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is that there is a special connection of housing activities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Building houses alone can have major footprints in the attainment of various sustainable development goals.

Housing is related to positive changes in the areas of education, health, security, empowerment, women's empowerment as well as inclusive development.











