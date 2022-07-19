Malaysia lifts curbs on foreign workers in three major areas

Two relevant ministries of Malaysian government - Home Ministry and Human Resources Ministry - have agreed to permit hiring foreign workers to the country in three important industrial sectors withdrawing its recent restriction over foreign workers recruitment, according to a report of the Bernama, a local newspaper.

The three industries are construction, manufacturing and service. The industries would be allowed to hire foreign workers from all 15 source countries to meet up their demand of foreign workers, according to the report.

The disclosure was made after the Seventh Joint Committee Meeting of the Home Minister and the Human Resources Minister on the management of foreign workers held on Monday.

In a joint press conference held at Bukit Aman on Monday after the meeting, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan made the disclosure that this was agreed upon after a meeting earlier.

"We also agreed on looking at the appropriateness of allowing foreign workers in all sectors including the frozen sub-sectors," the Malaysian Home Minister added. "I would also like to remind everyone that the government will ensure the management of foreign workers in the country will be based on the country's laws. At the same time, it would ensure that all foreign workers will have their rights protected," they said in a joint statement.

According to the country's Home Ministry, it hires workers from 15 source countries- Bangladesh, India, Thailand, Cambodia, Nepal, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

Apart from that, he said, based on a study conducted by the Institute of Labor Market Information and Analysis (ILMIA), the meeting had agreed to allow low-skilled foreign labour in the port warehouse sub-sector.

He said, however, control elements were still required to ensure that the decision did not affect employment opportunities for locals, adding that the employment of foreigners in the sub-sector would be regulated by the Transport Ministry.

In the Monday's meeting, a proposal made by Construction Labor Exchange Bhd to enable the agency to fully manage the entry of foreign construction workers involving more than 100 individuals has also been cleared. "This is in line with Act 520, such as ensuring employees have a CIDB Construction Personnel Card and a Construction Skills Competency Certificate," he said after the Joint Committee Meeting.

He said the meeting also agreed to consider applications for short-term permits for foreign workers to carry out infrastructure construction works and works in prohibited areas and places.

"In the past, we did not allow foreign workers in these areas, but in the short term, there are special projects for us to get them from outside to help with the work. Today, we have allowed it with certain standard operating procedures that we will issue," he added.

Hamzah said the meeting also agreed that any application for foreign workers in prohibited areas and places in the future would be decided by the Home Ministry.













