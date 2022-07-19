Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Malaysia lifts curbs on foreign workers in three major areas

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Staff Correspondent

Two relevant ministries of Malaysian government - Home Ministry and Human Resources Ministry - have agreed to permit hiring foreign workers to the country in three important industrial sectors withdrawing its recent restriction over foreign workers recruitment, according to a report of the Bernama, a local newspaper.
The three industries are construction, manufacturing and service. The industries would be allowed to hire foreign workers from all 15 source countries to meet up their demand of foreign workers, according to the report.
The disclosure was made after the Seventh Joint Committee Meeting of the Home Minister and the Human Resources Minister on the management of foreign workers held on Monday.
In a joint press conference held at Bukit Aman on Monday after the meeting, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan made the disclosure that this was agreed upon after a meeting earlier.
Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan attended the meeting and was also present at the press conference.
"We also agreed on looking at the appropriateness of allowing foreign workers in all sectors including the frozen sub-sectors," the Malaysian Home Minister added. "I would also like to remind everyone that the government will ensure the management of foreign workers in the country will be based on the country's laws. At the same time, it would ensure that all foreign workers will have their rights protected," they said in a joint statement.
According to the country's Home Ministry, it hires workers from 15 source countries- Bangladesh, India, Thailand, Cambodia, Nepal, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Kazakhstan.
"Among other things, we also agreed to allow foreign workers from all 15 source countries to work in the manufacturing, construction and services sectors. We also agreed on looking at the appropriateness of allowing foreign workers in all sectors, including the sub-sectors that have been frozen," Zainudin said.
Apart from that, he said, based on a study conducted by the Institute of Labor Market Information and Analysis (ILMIA), the meeting had agreed to allow low-skilled foreign labour in the port warehouse sub-sector.
He said, however, control elements were still required to ensure that the decision did not affect employment opportunities for locals, adding that the employment of foreigners in the sub-sector would be regulated by the Transport Ministry.
In the Monday's meeting, a proposal made by Construction Labor Exchange Bhd to enable the agency to fully manage the entry of foreign construction workers involving more than 100 individuals has also been cleared. "This is in line with Act 520, such as ensuring employees have a CIDB Construction Personnel Card and a Construction Skills Competency Certificate," he said after the Joint Committee Meeting.
He said the meeting also agreed to consider applications for short-term permits for foreign workers to carry out infrastructure construction works and works in prohibited areas and places.
"In the past, we did not allow foreign workers in these areas, but in the short term, there are special projects for us to get them from outside to help with the work. Today, we have allowed it with certain standard operating procedures that we will issue," he added.
Hamzah said the meeting also agreed that any application for foreign workers in prohibited areas and places in the future would be decided by the Home Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Judgment in JKG fake Covid-19 certificate today
Prayer for mutation can’t be rejected showing lack of papers as reason: Ministry circular
Dhaka city sees light rain
CID to probe case against Pori Moni
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless of 5 districts on July 21
Malaysia lifts curbs on foreign workers in three major areas
Indian army chief meets Gen Shafiuddin
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft