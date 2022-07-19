Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop

AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop

A day-long workshop on "Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" organized by AIBL Chattogram Zonal Office held at Central Conference Hall at AIBL Jamalkhan Branch, Chattogram on Sunday, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as Chief Guest.
Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed and Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officer (CAMLCO) Kazi Mahmood Karim were present as Special Guests.
The event was presided by Senior Executive Vice President and Head of AIBL Chattogram Zone Mohammad Azam where 37 Managers of Agrabad Branch and 37 other branches of AIBL Chattogram Zone along with 11 in-charges of sub-branches participated in the workshop.
Chief Guest of the ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury, in his speech, instructed the participants to strictly follow all the guidelines provided by Bangladesh Bank and BFIU to monitor each and every transaction to prevent any scope of money laundering and terrorist financing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft