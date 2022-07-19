

AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as Chief Guest.

Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed and Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officer (CAMLCO) Kazi Mahmood Karim were present as Special Guests.

The event was presided by Senior Executive Vice President and Head of AIBL Chattogram Zone Mohammad Azam where 37 Managers of Agrabad Branch and 37 other branches of AIBL Chattogram Zone along with 11 in-charges of sub-branches participated in the workshop.

