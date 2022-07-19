Banking Events

Banking Events

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain greets the newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder with floral bouquet at the central bank on Tuesday. photo: BankSonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan congratulated Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary, with a bouquet on her appointment as Secretary of Finance Division, Finance Ministry on Sunday at her Office. Among others, Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, General Manager of Sonali Bank Subhash Chandra Das are also present on the occasion. photo: Bank