Union Bank holds half yearly business conference

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:12 AM
Home Business

Banking Event

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the Half Yearly Business Conference 2022 as the chief guest in Dhaka.
In his welcome address, Chowdhury, said the whole world including Bangladesh has been infected with the Corona virus in the last two years. In spite of various adversities, including the stagnation of trade and commerce, Union Bank has done well in all financial indicators, according to a press release.
"Now at present total deposit of our Bank TK.21,546 crore and bank's ratings in 2021 are 'A+' in the long run and 'ST-2' in the short run, indicating the strong financial base, good liquidity and structure of Union Bank,"  he said.
Adviser of the Bank Quazi Osman Ali, Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman,Deputy Managing DirectorMd. Nazrul Islamwere present as special guests. Besides, Head of Divisionals of Head Office andBranch Managers of the Bank were also present at the conference.


