Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:12 AM
Jewellers reduce gold prices

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Local jewellers have reduced the gold price as per the international  market trend from Monday.
The gold per gram 22-carat hallmarked gold was slated to be sold at Tk 6,620. The gold price, which was Tk 6,720 at the beginning of July.
Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BJA) made the announcement through a statement on Sunday evening.
The trade body said they decided to lower the price of gold as its prices decreased in the international market.
Per gram 21-carat gold will cost Tk 6,320 which was Tk 6,420 earlier. Per gram 18-carat gold price was fixed at Tk 5,420 that was Tk 5,500. Besides, price of per gram silver remained unchanged at Tk 130 for 22-carat, Tk 123 for 21-carat and Tk 105 for 18-carat.


