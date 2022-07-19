Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears

MILAN, July 18: In a big case of Italian deja vu, political turmoil and the ECB's rate hike have reignited fears of a debt crisis, with all eyes on borrowing costs once more.

When the European Central Bank cut off monetary support in June, the spread -- the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year interest rates -- jumped to 245 points, the highest in two years.

News that the ECB was planning a tool to fight elevated borrowing costs in the eurozone brought it down temporarily -- but it rose again on Thursday as Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation.

President Sergio Mattarella refused to accept Draghi's resignation, sending the premier back to address parliament this week.

Even without the political crisis, Italy is at risk over "the size of its debt, its low growth rate and its strong dependence on Russian gas," Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist, told AFP.

Italy is shouldering a mammoth debt of over 2.7 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion), or some 150 percent of GDP -- the highest in the eurozone after Greece -- though the debt-GDP ratio is beginning to shrink.

The country has long lagged behind others in the eurozone: between 1999 and 2019, the economy grew just 7.9 percent, compared to 30.2 percent in Germany, 32.4 percent in France and 43.6 percent in Spain.

Italy's gross domestic product increased 6.6 percent in 2021, after a 2020 slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Italy expects GDP to increase by 3.2 percent in 2022 -- but that figure could drop to under 1.0 percent if Russian gas supplies are cut off over the war in Ukraine.

Italy is counting on the European recovery plan to boost growth. It is the biggest beneficiary, set to receive 191.5 billion euros ($193 billion) if it ticks off a series of EU-requested reforms.

Draghi's departure, however, would put those reforms at risk. And with his grand coalition in disarray, the chances the country will head to snap elections after the summer are high.

After "Super Mario" became prime minister back in February 2021, the 10-year borrowing rate fell below 0.5 percent.

It has now climbed to 3.4 percent.

"If the Draghi government falls tomorrow, I can't imagine what will happen to the spread," said Franco Pavoncello, professor of political science at John Cabot University in Rome. AFP





