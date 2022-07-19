Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MILAN, July 18: In a big case of Italian deja vu, political turmoil and the ECB's rate hike have reignited fears of a debt crisis, with all eyes on borrowing costs once more.
When the European Central Bank cut off monetary support in June, the spread -- the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year interest rates -- jumped to 245 points, the highest in two years.
News that the ECB was planning a tool to fight elevated borrowing costs in the eurozone brought it down temporarily -- but it rose again on Thursday as Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation.
President Sergio Mattarella refused to accept Draghi's resignation, sending the premier back to address parliament this week.
Even without the political crisis, Italy is at risk over "the size of its debt, its low growth rate and its strong dependence on Russian gas," Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist, told AFP.
Italy is shouldering a mammoth debt of over 2.7 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion), or some 150 percent of GDP -- the highest in the eurozone after Greece -- though the debt-GDP ratio is beginning to shrink.
The country has long lagged behind others in the eurozone: between 1999 and 2019, the economy grew just 7.9 percent, compared to 30.2 percent in Germany, 32.4 percent in France and 43.6 percent in Spain.
Italy's gross domestic product increased 6.6 percent in 2021, after a 2020 slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank of Italy expects GDP to increase by 3.2 percent in 2022 -- but that figure could drop to under 1.0 percent if Russian gas supplies are cut off over the war in Ukraine.
Italy is counting on the European recovery plan to boost growth. It is the biggest beneficiary, set to receive 191.5 billion euros ($193 billion) if it ticks off a series of EU-requested reforms.
Draghi's departure, however, would put those reforms at risk. And with his grand coalition in disarray, the chances the country will head to snap elections after the summer are high.
After "Super Mario" became prime minister back in February 2021, the 10-year borrowing rate fell below 0.5 percent.
It has now climbed to 3.4 percent.
"If the Draghi government falls tomorrow, I can't imagine what will happen to the spread," said Franco Pavoncello, professor of political science at John Cabot University in Rome.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft