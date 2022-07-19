LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh

LG Electronics in Bangladesh, a global electronics company, recently expanded their distribution network by signing partnership with Rangs Elecronics Ltd., and Rangs Industries Ltd.,

With these two new partnerships adding to LG's decade-long partnership with Butterfly Marketing Ltd., authentic LG products and services are now available in more than 350 showrooms for all customers across the country.

Products that will be available include all the latest home appliance products, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, water purifiers along with the latest innovation in LG TVs.

Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG Electronics in Bangladesh said, "We have been working on expanding our distribution networks in order to meet the demand for authenticated LG products and services all over Bangladesh. We aim to provide LG products, and expand the accessibility of LG customer care services to customers all across Bangladesh."







