Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz launches Media Innovation Awards 2022

Published : Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP attends among other guests (2nd from right), a press conference organized by Daraz Bangladesh at the capital's Parliament Members' Club on Sunday.

Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP attends among other guests (2nd from right), a press conference organized by Daraz Bangladesh at the capital's Parliament Members' Club on Sunday.

The country's leading online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh announced launching an award programme, named - Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022.
The announcement was made at a press conference at the capital's Parliament Members' Club on Sunday.
Member of Parliament, Naheed Ezaher Khan, Sonia Bashir Kabir-Vice Chairman, SBK Foundation, From Daraz, along with MD. Tajdin Hassan- Chief Marketing Officer, A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho)- Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and many other high official were present at the press conference, delineating the objective of recognizing and rewarding innovative media practices which are taking the industry to the next level through digital transformation.
In order to acknowledge and reward innovative practices like digital transformation, content marketing, and news distribution among the media publishers, advertisers, and broadcasters in Bangladesh, and many more aspects of modern media production, Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022 will recognize the best performers in the local digital media under 4 Segments.
The segments - Youth Engagement, Broadcast Innovation, Digital Innovation and Print Innovation - included 24 distinct award categories. The last date of submitting the entry forms and supporting materials online is August 20, 2022. To know more about the award details please visit - https://www.mediainnovationawardsbd.com/
Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP said: "I am pleased to be a part of the Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022 presented by Daraz. The initiative is catering to the dream of Digital Bangladesh that is now turning into reality under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I thank everyone, including the media industry, who have used technology to take our country to great heights."
Sonia Bashir Kabir, Vice Chairman-SBK Foundation, appreciated the opportunity of contributing to the inspiring cause, saying - "It is imperative that we all work together in this regard and utilize the full power of technology in all aspects, including the media. The media is yet to undergo a digital transformation, and we can do so by harnessing the potential of technology at the fullest."
Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited MD. Tajdin Hasan said "The impact of technological advancement is quite visible in our media landscape. The audiences' consumption patterns have transformed, as the content types have also shifted leveraging on various digital means. The digital ecosystem that is forming across the world - one that is a prerequisite for establishing our 'Digital Bangladesh' - needs the involvement of media as a crucial ingredient. The role of media in digital transformation should be recognized duly, and that is our objective with the Media Innovation Awards"
The event was organized by Reboot Ltd, and Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, with SBK Foundation serving as a strategic partner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Ctg Zone holds anti-money laundering workshop
Banking Events
Union Bank holds half yearly business conference
Unrealistic energy policies to fuel inflation: S Arabia
Jewellers reduce gold prices
Draghi’s turmoil revives Italy debt crisis fears
Inflation in New Zealand hits 32-year high
LG Electronics expands distribution network across Bangladesh


Latest News
Child killed in Chuadanga road crash
Mass COVID booster dose campaign begins, aim to inoculate 75 lakh people
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
BB eases loan repayment rules for defaulters
Two boys drown in Cumilla
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Snake bite kills child in Bogura
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
SSF demands for canceling licenses of 25 syndicate members
Most Read News
Area-based load shedding from Tuesday, shops to close at 8pm
Mephitis of communal violence
Putin vows to overcome colossal high-tech problems caused by sanctions
Global energy crisis and Bangladesh
Imran's PTI snatches Punjab back in by-polls stunning PML-N
Reminiscing a legend
General students stage a demonstration in front of the Raju sculpture
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga
Iran, Russia, Turkey presidents to talk Syria war in Tehran
India votes to elect new president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft