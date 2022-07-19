OPPO launches lucrative service offers in BD

OPPO has come up with the Global Screen Protection Plan Event, offering exciting service discounts to its customers in addition to free after-sales services and many other attractions.

The two-month-long event started on June 30, 2022, and will continue till August 30, 2022. During the event in Bangladesh, customers can visit any of the 22 customer service centers, 12 touch points and authorization centers, and 34 service outlets to avail of these offers, says a press release.

During the offer period, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on screen replacement of specific models, in addition to favorable pricing on phone repair. Moreover, there are special replacement discounts for the screen, battery, and back cover in OPPO Service Centers, ensuring a relatively lower replacement price overall.

Customers can be assured of the guaranteed quality of the original spare parts used in the repairs and can enjoy free labor costs on professional after-sales service, all in addition to a 90 days warranty on OPPO smartphones. Two-month long global celebration to provide you favorable price on phone repair and renew your phone with OPPO care. You can go to the official service centers to enjoy the lower replacement price and check details from here: https://support.oppo.com/bd/screen-protection/

Liu Feng, Head of Brand of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "Providing exceptional customer service is a top priority for us at OPPO. This event aims to elevate the customer service experience through amazing offers and utmost quality, through an array of discounts and facilities."

It is mentionable that OPPO has introduced face-to-face maintenance services in Bangladesh, ensuring maximum transparency by allowing users to view the entire process of maintenance for increased user satisfaction.

Moreover, it is the first mobile phone brand in the country to have launched mobile recording service in the customer service centers, where users can record the service provision process or request a service provider to record it for them. OPPO has 22 customer service centers, 12 touch points and authorization centers, in addition to a total of 34 service outlets in Bangladesh.



















